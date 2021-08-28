Brault expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (65-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-82, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (12-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-2, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +157, Cardinals -182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Saturday.

The Pirates are 27-37 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 21, averaging one every 21.7 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 30-32 in road games. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-3. J.A. Happ earned his eighth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Dillon Peters took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs and is slugging .514.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (thumb).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).