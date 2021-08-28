Montas scheduled to start for Oakland against New York

New York Yankees (76-52, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-59, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-9, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -103, Yankees -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and New York will play on Saturday.

The Athletics are 35-31 in home games in 2020. Oakland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 37-27 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .378.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-2. Gerrit Cole earned his 13th victory and Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Sean Manaea registered his ninth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 123 hits and has 83 RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 130 hits and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .262 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Cole Irvin: (undisclosed), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).