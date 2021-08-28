Anderson expected to start as Seattle hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (58-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-60, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (4-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-8, 4.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -157, Royals +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City will meet on Saturday.

The Mariners are 37-27 on their home turf. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.5.

The Royals are 26-39 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .352.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-7. Josh Staumont earned his third victory and Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Kansas City. Yohan Ramirez took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 52 extra base hits and is batting .216.

Perez leads the Royals with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .534.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Royals: Brad Keller: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).