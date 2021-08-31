Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (77-56, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.75 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (10-5, 2.43 ERA, .96 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -341, Pirates +268; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 45-24 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .421 this season. Luis Robert leads the team with a mark of .536.

The Pirates have gone 20-46 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .297.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-2. Michael Kopech earned his fourth victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Bryse Wilson registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and is slugging .502.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs and has 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (legs).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (thumb), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (hand), Michael Chavis: (elbow).