Weaver expected to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (71-62, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-90, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-8, 3.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 164 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +195, Padres -234; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will face off on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 27-38 in home games in 2020. The Arizona offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .270.

The Padres are 30-33 in road games. San Diego is slugging .402 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .640.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Blake Snell notched his seventh victory and Manny Machado went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Zac Gallen took his eighth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .438.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 36 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .181 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).