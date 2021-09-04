Blackburn, Athletics to take on Berrios, Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (74-61, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-62, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -172, Athletics +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Oakland will meet on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 37-30 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 39, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Athletics have gone 37-30 away from home. Oakland has slugged .409 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .548 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-10. Jordan Romano earned his seventh victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Sergio Romo registered his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 70 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Olson leads the Athletics with 63 extra base hits and 89 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), A.J. Cole: (neck), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Starling Marte: (head), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).