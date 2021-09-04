Lopez expected to start for the White Sox against Royals

Chicago White Sox (78-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (60-74, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 1.54 ERA, .69 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +139, White Sox -160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 33-34 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .388 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .534 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 32-33 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .373.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-2. Carlos Hernandez secured his fifth victory and Adalberto Mondesi went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Kansas City. Dallas Keuchel took his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 38 home runs and is slugging .534.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 54 extra base hits and 102 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).