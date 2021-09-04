Los Angeles to visit San Francisco Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-50, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (86-49, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (15-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +140, Dodgers -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.

The Giants are 44-22 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 201 home runs as a team this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with 24, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 39-27 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .326, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .380.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Jarlin Garcia recorded his sixth victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-2 with an RBI for San Francisco. Evan Phillips took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 75 RBIs and is batting .290.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs and is slugging .545.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .192 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .200 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Tommy La Stella: (side), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Luke Raley: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), David Price: (arm), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).