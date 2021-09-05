Sports

Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday.

Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage.

The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter.

Chestnut's 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant's 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Furman holds off North Carolina A&T, Sisson has career day

September 05, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

North Dakota State wins 23rd straight home opener

September 05, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Rays rookie SS Wander Franco back in lineup

September 05, 2021 1:12 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service