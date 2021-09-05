Feltner expected to start for the Rockies against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (71-64, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-73, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +160, Braves -187; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Atlanta will square off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 45-23 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .372.

The Braves have gone 38-32 away from home. Atlanta has hit 198 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-6. Tyler Kinley earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. A.J. Minter registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 53 extra base hits and is batting .252.

Duvall leads the Braves with 30 home runs and is slugging .481.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).