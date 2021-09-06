Pivetta scheduled to start as Boston hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (67-66, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-59, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (9-4, 4.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -154, Indians +132; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 43-26 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Indians are 32-36 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .341.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Adam Ottavino earned his fifth victory and Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Bryan Shaw registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 33 home runs and is batting .277.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 65 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Indians: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).