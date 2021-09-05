Singer scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (79-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (60-75, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (11-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (3-9, 4.87 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +143, White Sox -164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will face off on Sunday.

The Royals are 33-35 on their home turf. Kansas City's lineup has 138 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 40 homers.

The White Sox are 33-33 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Jose Abreu leads the team with a mark of .267.

The White Sox won the last meeting 10-7. Craig Kimbrel earned his third victory and Yasmani Grandal went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Daniel Lynch took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 99 RBIs and is batting .277.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 129 hits and has 103 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 7-3, .298 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).