Walker, Mets to take on Gray, Nationals

New York Mets (68-68, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (56-79, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +129, Mets -148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will face off on Sunday.

The Nationals are 32-38 on their home turf. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Mets have gone 27-41 away from home. New York has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 29, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Josh Rogers earned his first victory and Alcides Escobar went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Tylor Megill took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and is slugging .519.

Alonso leads the Mets with 51 extra base hits and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .253 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).