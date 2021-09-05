Akin, Orioles to face Kluber, Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (42-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-57, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (2-8, 6.90 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -313, Orioles +250; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will meet on Sunday.

The Yankees are 40-26 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .399 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .537 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 23-48 away from home. Baltimore is slugging .402 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .521.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-3. Cole Sulser secured his fourth victory and Mullins went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Baltimore. Aroldis Chapman registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 31 home runs and is batting .200.

Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 25 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hand).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).