Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Chase County def. Yuma, Colo., 25-23, 25-12, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-21, 25-11
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 27-25, 29-27, 25-23
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-20, 25-11, 25-9
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13
Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-1
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-3, 25-13, 25-6
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 28-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Norris def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-9, 15-11
North Platte def. Gering, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 25-11, 25-10
Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Silver Lake def. Blue Hill, 24-26, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20
Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14
St. Mary's def. CWC, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Wahoo def. Platteview, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12, 15-12
Wakefield def. Madison, 25-12, 25-5, 25-15
Waverly def. Blair, 25-9, 25-9, 25-13
Whiting, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19
Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-6
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-12
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11
St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21
Axtell Triangular=
Overton def. Axtell, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25
Belleville-Republic County Triangular=
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18
Brady Triangular=
Paxton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-15
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19
Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-21
Bridgeport Triangular=
Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-16, 26-24
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21
Burwell Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14
Freeman Triangular=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-20
Homer Triangular=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9
Morrill Triangular=
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18
Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10
Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14
Omaha North Triangular=
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Osceola Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-12, 25-21
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20
Giltner def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-9
Palmyra Triangular=
Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18
Perkins County Triangular=
Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-20
Riverside Triangular=
Riverside def. Elba, 25-18, 25-13
Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-12
Southern Valley Triangular=
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21
Summerland Double Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14
Stuart def. Summerland, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-21, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-6, 25-14
West Point-Beemer Triangular=
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
