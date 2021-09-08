Manning scheduled to start for Tigers at Pirates

Detroit Tigers (65-75, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-89, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (3-6, 6.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -118, Tigers +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 30-38 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .511.

The Tigers have gone 30-40 away from home. Detroit has slugged .402 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .459 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Sam Howard earned his third victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Alex Lange took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 home runs and is slugging .511.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 151 hits and is batting .280.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).