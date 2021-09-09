Dobnak, Twins to face Quantrill, Indians

Minnesota Twins (62-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (68-69, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-7, 7.64 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -139, Twins +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will meet on Thursday.

The Indians are 35-33 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .409 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Twins are 30-41 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .421 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .511.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Ryan recorded his first victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Triston McKenzie took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 home runs and has 87 RBIs.

Polanco leads the Twins with 140 hits and has 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).