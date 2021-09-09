Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 18-25, 27-25
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-21, 25-9
Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-17, 25-6
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-6, 25-10
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 29-27, 15-11
Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-17, 11-25, 11-19
Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11
Cambridge def. Overton, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23
Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Chadron def. Gering, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22
Crofton def. O'Neill, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8
Cross County def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sidney, Iowa, 25-15, 25-19, 28-26
Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-23, 25-17
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-11, 25-9
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Hershey def. Lexington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Holdrege def. McCook, 25-11, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Mead def. Osceola, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 31-29, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-11
Omaha Concordia def. Douglas County West, 12-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Omaha Mercy def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23
Palmer def. Harvard, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 26-28, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11
Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-22, 27-25, 9-25, 25-21
Raymond Central def. David City, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
Sioux City, West, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 30-32, 25-19, 25-22
Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Sterling def. Alliance
Stuart def. Anselmo-Merna, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14
Superior def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-9
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Heartland
Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Banner County Triangular=
Hemingford def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-2
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-10
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-19
Blue Hill Triangular=
Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13
CWC Triangular=
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-19, 25-11
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 27-25
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-11
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-20
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-14, 17-25, 25-15
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22
Paxton def. Minatare, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17
Giltner Triangular=
Hampton def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-20
Hampton def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 25-18
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17
Hi-Line Triangular=
Bertrand def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-16
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-15
Malcolm Tournament=
Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-16
Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-4
Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Fairbury, 25-7, 25-3
Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville, 25-7, 25-12
Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-14
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-21
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-21
Milford def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Milford def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17
Mitchell Triangular=
Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-6
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22
Omaha Christian Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16
Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16
Southern Valley Triangular=
Southern Valley def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22
Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-12, 25-19
Sterling Triangular=
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-23, 25-11
Wakefield Invitational=
Pool A=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19
Wauneta-Palisade Triangular=
St. Francis, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-23, 13-25, 25-22
West Point-Beemer Triangular=
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-11
Wood River Triangular=
Centura def. Wood River, 25-13, 26-24
Ord def. Centura, 25-20, 25-22
Ord def. Wood River, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22
Yutan Triangular=
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-4
Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-2, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
