Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25

Apple Valley def. Mahtomedi, 29-27, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Big Lake def. Monticello, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12

Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Burnsville def. Minneapolis South, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19

Carlton def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7

Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14

Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Cloquet def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-10, 25-23, 25-17

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10

Crookston def. Sacred Heart, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22

DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19

Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12

Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Holy Angels def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9

Legacy Christian def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-5, 25-8

Maple Lake def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Park Rapids def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-10, 25-12

Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 25-27, 15-7

Randolph def. Maple River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

Roseau def. Warroad, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21

Rosemount def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10

Roseville def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Rush City def. East Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-9

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8

Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21

Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 25-8, 25-9, 24-26

St. Croix Lutheran def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-4, 25-9

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-9, 25-9

Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Worthington def. Windom, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Cortes Jr. expected to start for the Yankees against the Blue Jays

September 09, 2021 7:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service