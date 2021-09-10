Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 18, Polytech 0

Howard School of Technology 58, Concord 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM

Sports

New QBs Stafford, Dalton debut in Rams’ opener with Bears

September 10, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 1:13 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service