Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Briarwood Christian 42, Woodlawn 21
Decatur Heritage def. Vina, forfeit
Early County, Ga. 31, Charles Henderson 9
James Clemens 31, Austin 14
Pleasant Grove 43, Wenonah 7
Sidney Lanier 20, Robert E. Lee 6
Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6
Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23
___
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments