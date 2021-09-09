Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Thomas Jefferson 31, Decatur 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kentridge vs. Liberty, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Q&A: Ali gets the Ken Burns treatment in 4-part PBS film

September 09, 2021 8:51 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service