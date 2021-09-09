Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Campo Verde 31, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 12

Chino Valley 46, Page 0

Eagar Round Valley 62, St. Johns 20

Glendale 28, Gila Ridge 7

Poston Butte 41, Phoenix St. Mary's 21

Salome 64, Phoenix School-Deaf 0

Whiteriver Alchesay 46, Chinle 6

Winslow 54, Holbrook 40

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 09, 2021 9:48 PM

