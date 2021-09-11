Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0
Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0
Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0
Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0
Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.
Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
