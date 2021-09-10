Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20

Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

Minatare 73, Wallace 6

Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit

Riverside 61, Osmond 6

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

