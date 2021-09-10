Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boone Co. 26, Lloyd Memorial 6

Conner 28, Scott 3

Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 13

Middlesboro 34, Lynn Camp 0

Oldham County def. Meade Co., forfeit

Woodford Co. def. Lex. Tates Creek, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wheelersburg, Ohio vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 10, 2021 6:17 PM
