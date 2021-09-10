Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Boone Co. 26, Lloyd Memorial 6
Conner 28, Scott 3
Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 13
Middlesboro 34, Lynn Camp 0
Oldham County def. Meade Co., forfeit
Woodford Co. def. Lex. Tates Creek, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wheelersburg, Ohio vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
