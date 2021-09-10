Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 20, Lithia Springs 17
Allatoona 51, South Cobb 9
Appling County 24, Tift County 7
Athens Academy 70, Providence Christian 27
Banks County 26, Lumpkin County 16
Benedictine Military 48, North Oconee 17
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27
Blessed Trinity 28, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 10
Bowdon 36, Heritage School 7
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Brentwood 38, Edmund Burke 14
Brunswick 52, New Hampstead 24
Buford 44, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 17
Cairo 21, Escambia, Fla. 7
Calhoun 56, Ridgeland 7
Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0
Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0
Campbell 21, Woodstock 7
Cartersville 17, Creekside 14
Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0
Cass 20, Temple 7
Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7
Charlton County 22, McIntosh County Academy 8
Clinch County 40, Pelham 14
Coffee 46, Salem 0
Columbia 21, Pace Academy 14
Creekview 21, Cherokee 14
Darlington 20, Heard County 7
Dawson County 52, Northview 7
Dougherty 10, Northeast-Macon 7
Eagle's Landing Christian 21, Crisp County 18
East Laurens 29, Oglethorpe County 10
Effingham County 7, Lakeside-Evans 0
Elbert County 27, Commerce 14
Evans 26, Richmond Academy 18
Fannin County 35, Southeast Whitfield 21
Fellowship Christian School 43, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6
Gainesville 42, Flowery Branch 35
George Walton 24, Crawford County 19
Georgia Military 23, Riverside Military Academy 6
Gilmer 41, East Jackson 34
Grayson 15, Archer 13
Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16
Habersham Central 21, White County 12
Haralson County 43, Model 0
Hebron Christian Academy 43, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22
Heritage-Catoosa 25, Christian Heritage 24
Houston County 24, Statesboro 20
Irwin County 63, Wilkinson County 0
Islands 35, Savannah 0
Jackson County 20, Franklin County 19
Jeff Davis 14, Tattnall County 7
Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14
John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0
Johnson-Savannah 14, Jenkins 8
Jones County 38, Union Grove 22
Kennesaw Mountain 47, Sprayberry 3
LaFayette 39, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
LaGrange 41, Columbus 13
Lakeview Academy 31, Walker 20
Lambert 44, Duluth 13
Lee County 24, Lowndes 21
Marietta 40, Camden County 17
Marist 37, Hampton 0
McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14
Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10
Morgan County 34, Monticello 6
Norcross 7, South Gwinnett 0
North Cobb 43, Alpharetta 7
North Forsyth 14, Etowah 0
North Gwinnett 30, Lovejoy 0
North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9
Parkview 26, Loganville 3
Perry 34, Veterans 14
Pinewood Christian 52, Southland 19
Pope 28, Lassiter 7
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Holy Innocents' 0
Rabun County 59, Murphy, N.C. 14
Ringgold 31, North Murray 28
Schley County 55, Taylor County 0
South Forsyth 30, Central Gwinnett 7
South Paulding 52, Chapel Hill 20
Stephens County 19, Madison County 14
Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0
Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12
Tattnall Square 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16
Terrell Academy 27, Gatewood 20
Thomas County Central 20, Godby, Fla. 12
Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8
Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7
Treutlen 18, Portal 8
Turner County 41, Seminole County 6
Upson-Lee 40, McIntosh 14
Villa Rica 27, Northgate 0
Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Washington 54, McNair 6
Washington County 22, Swainsboro 21
Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7
West Forsyth 51, Walton 35
Whitefield Academy 42, East Forsyth 0
Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Wilcox County 28, Johnson County 13
Worth County 42, Rutland 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.
Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.
Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.
Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.
Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.
West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.
Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments