Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 32, Mulvane 6

Anderson County 37, Wellsville 6

Andover 41, Arkansas City 0

Andover Central 21, Buhler 19

Ashland 74, Pawnee Heights 38

Atchison 47, Highland Park 36

Atchison County 22, Pleasant Ridge 0

Attica/Argonia 48, Udall 0

Augusta 21, El Dorado 14

Axtell 68, BV Randolph 6

BV North 42, BV West 21

BV Northwest 49, Bishop Miege 36

BV Southwest 34, DeSoto 20

Basehor-Linwood 42, Leavenworth 13

Bennington 34, Washington County 28, OT

Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 13

Bluejacket, Okla. 52, Chetopa 0

Bonner Springs 35, Shawnee Heights 34, OT

Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0

Burden Central 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Butler, Mo. 31, Fort Scott 22

Cair Paravel 50, Wichita Home School 0

Caldwell 72, South Haven 26

Caney Valley 48, Neodesha 6

Canton-Galva 54, Solomon 6

Central Plains 44, Tescott 0

Centralia 31, Troy 12

Chanute 21, Pittsburg 7

Chaparral 22, Hutchinson Trinity 14

Chase County 44, Lebo 34

Cheney 66, Belle Plaine 0

Cherryvale 45, Bluestem 0

Cimarron 26, Colby 14

Clay Center 57, Jefferson West 0

Columbus 40, Coffeyville 8

Concordia 51, Abilene 20

Conway Springs 40, Remington 28

Coweta, Okla. 42, Frontenac 6

Derby 50, Newton 17

Dodge City 48, Liberal 12

Eads, Colo. 52, Greeley County 46

Elkhart 14, Syracuse 13

Ell-Saline 35, Salina Sacred Heart 14

Eureka 38, Erie 18

Fowler 92, Burrton 46

Frankfort 43, Wetmore 0

Galena 20, Pittsburg Colgan 12

Garden City 13, Hutchinson 7, OT

Garden Plain 60, Sterling 0

Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0

Goddard-Eisenhower 24, Salina Central 14

Goessel 46, Herington 0

Halstead 38, Nickerson 24

Hanover 70, Onaga 36

Hays 51, Great Bend 0

Hiawatha 21, Perry-Lecompton 7

Hill City 49, Ness City 18

Hillsboro 25, Hesston 14

Hodgeman County 22, South Central 6

Hoisington 27, Larned 14

Holton 24, Chapman 14

Hoxie 64, La Crosse 28

Hugoton 21, Ulysses 13

Humboldt 28, Fredonia 26

Independence 52, Wichita North 6

Inman 68, Ellinwood 0

KC Piper 26, Eudora 23

KC Washington 16, KC Sumner 14

Kapaun Mount Carmel 29, Wichita East 22

Kingman 42, Wichita Trinity 20

Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 6

Lansing 60, KC Turner 0

Lawrence 37, SM North 7

Lawrence Free State 49, SM South 14

Lincoln 58, Fairfield 12

Linn 48, Southern Cloud 26

Little River 14, Clifton-Clyde 6

Logan 58, Stockton 16

Logan/Palco 58, Stockton 16

Louisburg 34, Tonganoxie 28

Lyndon 27, Pleasanton 0

Madison/Hamilton 46, Hartford 0

Maize 29, Wichita Campus 10

Maize South 51, Salina South 14

Manhattan 37, Junction City 21

Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Southern Coffey 12

Marion 26, Douglass 18

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 35, Oskaloosa 8

McPherson 44, Circle 0

Medicine Lodge 48, Pratt Skyline 42, OT

Mill Valley 35, Olathe South 14

Moundridge 54, Macksville 36

Natoma 53, Northern Valley 50

Nemaha Central 49, Royal Valley 0

Norwich 26, South Barber 24

Oberlin-Decatur 18, Wallace County 12

Olathe North 26, Gardner-Edgerton 0

Olathe Northwest 13, Olathe East 6

Olpe 53, Central Heights 0

Osage City 51, Council Grove 0

Osborne 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0

Ottawa 42, Baldwin 0

Parsons 32, Iola 14

Peabody-Burns 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 28

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 35, KC Schlagle 0

Plainville 37, Oakley 6

Prairie View 48, Osawatomie 12

Pratt 59, Mission Valley 22

Pretty Prairie 78, St. John 24

Quinter 36, Dighton 22

Rawlins County 47, St. Francis 0

Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15

Richmond, Mo. 54, KC Bishop Ward 16

Riley County 42, Minneapolis 21

Riverton 32, Quapaw, Okla. 20

Rose Hill 47, Clearwater 7

Rossville 56, Rock Creek 14

Ruskin, Mo. 32, KC Wyandotte 30

Russell 23, Hays-TMP-Marian 17, 3OT

SM West 8, SM East 0

Sabetha 42, Riverside 0

Scott City 14, Holcomb 12

Sedan 60, Flinthills 14

Sedgwick 52, Northern Heights 8

Silver Lake 29, St. Mary's 28

Smith Center 36, Phillipsburg 12

Smoky Valley 20, Haven 8

South Gray 66, Satanta 20

Southeast 37, Jayhawk Linn 0

Southeast Saline 36, Beloit 6

Spearville 60, Minneola 22

Spring Hill 42, Paola 14

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 56, Doniphan West 50

St. Paul 68, Oswego 66

St. Thomas Aquinas 53, Lutheran North, Mo. 39

Stafford 49, Wilson 0

Stanton County 42, Sublette 16

Stratford, Texas 54, Lakin 0

Sylvan-Lucas 42, Otis-Bison 16

Texhoma, Okla. 19, Southwestern Hts. 6

Thunder Ridge 62, Pike Valley 14

Topeka Seaman 35, Topeka Hayden 14

Topeka West 36, Emporia 32

Trego 76, Wichita County 28

Valley Center 28, Goddard 14

Valley Falls 52, Cornerstone Family 6

Victoria 68, Chase 6

Wabaunsee 17, Uniontown 6

Wamego 28, Marysville 7

Washburn Rural 34, Topeka 7

Waverly 26, Burlingame 20

Weskan 54, Golden Plains 46

West Elk 46, Oxford 22

Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34

Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita South 6

Wichita Northwest 62, Wichita Heights 40

Wichita West 48, Wichita Southeast 18

Winfield 27, Labette County 7

Yates Center 60, Altoona-Midway 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.

KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.

Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.

Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.

Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

