Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A.C. Flora 31, Lower Richland 7
Andrew Jackson 34, Battery Creek 20
Andrew Jackson Academy 52, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Branchville 14
Beaufort 38, West Ashley 7
Ben Lippen 17, First Baptist 16
Berea 38, Carolina High and Academy 9
Bluffton 29, Thomas Heyward Academy 22
Blythewood 14, Richland Northeast 10
Brookland-Cayce 42, Chapman 35
Calhoun Academy 14, Robert E. Lee Academy 6
Camden 27, Lakewood 6
Cane Bay 18, James Island 8
Canton Pisgah, N.C. 38, Pickens 14
Catawba Ridge 21, West Cabarrus, N.C. 14
Charleston Collegiate 32, Summerville Faith Christian 24
Charlotte Christian, N.C. 31, Legion Collegiate 0
Cheraw 21, Loris 6
Christ Church Episcopal 28, St. Joseph 22
Clinton 51, Calhoun County 0
D.W. Daniel 42, Hendersonville, N.C. 13
Denmark-Olar 42, Eau Claire 0
Dixie 40, West Oak 16
Fairfield Central 35, Westwood 32
Gaffney 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 14
Gilbert 48, Hartsville 47
Goose Creek 49, Wilson 28
Gray Collegiate Academy 28, Ridge View 18
Greenville 31, J.L. Mann 2
Greenwood 31, North Augusta 7
Greenwood Christian 21, Ware Shoals 14
Hammond 23, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 7
Hart County, Ga. def. Crescent, forfeit
Heathwood Hall 25, Cardinal Newman 14
Hilton Head Island 27, Lake Marion 6
Irmo 45, Crestwood 18
Lake View 24, Fairmont, N.C. 14
Lancaster 34, Fort Mill 28
Landrum 34, Ninety Six 6
Lexington 41, Airport 14
Mauldin 60, Wade Hampton (G) 13
Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 34, Central 28
Mullins 40, Lee Central 21
North Myrtle Beach 49, Wallace-Rose Hill, N.C. 35
Northwestern 42, Chester 26
Patrick Henry Academy def. Cathedral Academy, forfeit
Pee Dee Academy 55, King's Academy 0
Philip Simmons 21, Bishop England 12
Pinewood Prep 20, Wilson Hall 19
Porter-Gaud 49, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0
R.B. Stall 0, Goose Creek 0
Richard Winn Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 0
Riverside 40, Eastside 7
Saluda 52, Midland Valley 19
Scotland, N.C. 20, Marlboro County 16
Seneca 54, Emerald 22
Silver Bluff 41, Fox Creek 0
Spartanburg 52, Boiling Springs 13
St. Andrew's, Ga. 14, Hilton Head Prep 14
St. James 37, Socastee 33
Stratford 15, Hanahan 14
Strom Thurmond 21, T.W. Josey, Ga. 12
T.L. Hanna 43, Belton-Honea Path 10
Thomas Sumter Academy 30, Dillon Christian 27
Timberland 26, Lamar 14
Travelers Rest 62, Blue Ridge 7
W.J. Keenan 42, C.A. Johnson 16
Wade Hampton (H) 21, May River 20
West Florence 41, West Brunswick, N.C. 20
Westside 64, James F. Byrnes 62
Whale Branch 41, St. John's 0
Williamsburg Academy 27, Florence Christian 26
Wren 55, Easley 28
York Comprehensive 33, Union County 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aiken vs. Dreher, ccd.
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mid-Carolina, ccd.
Berkeley vs. River Bluff, ccd.
Rabun County, Ga. vs. Walhalla, ccd.
South Florence vs. Lugoff-Elgin, ccd.
Sumter vs. Blythewood, ccd.
Wagener-Salley vs. Gilbert, ccd.
Whitmire vs. Pelion, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
