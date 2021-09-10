Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8
Andrews 26, Mitchell County 14
Asheville Erwin 28, Brevard 21
Asheville School 54, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 7
Bessemer City 36, Christ the King High School 8
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14
Blessed Trinity, Ga. 28, Charlotte Catholic 10
Buford, Ga. 44, Charlotte Myers Park 17
Camden County 42, Gates County 0
Canton Pisgah 38, Pickens, S.C. 14
Catawba Ridge, S.C. 21, West Cabarrus 14
Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27
Chapel Hill 55, Carrboro 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, Matthews Weddington 21
Charlotte Harding 16, West Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Independence 51, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Latin 41, Marshville Forest Hills 10
Charlotte Olympic 51, East Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Providence Day 53, Carolina Pride 0
Claremont Bunker Hill 41, North Iredell 0
Clayton 35, Durham Jordan 6
Clayton Cleveland 69, South Central Pitt 6
Clinton 47, Jacksonville Northside 14
Concord Robinson 22, China Grove Carson 10
Cornelius Hough 48, Concord Cox Mill 7
D.W. Daniel, S.C. 42, Hendersonville 13
Davie County 51, Mooresville 34
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
Fayetteville Seventy-First 36, Hoke County 0
Forest City Chase 42, Cherryville 16
Franklin 21, Swain County 14
Friendship 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 13
Gaffney, S.C. 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14
Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20
Greensboro Grimsley 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14
Greenville Conley 34, Northern Nash 32
Greenville Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12
Havelock 27, West Craven 14
Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7
Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 29, Bertie County 12
Kinston Parrott Academy 57, Cary Christian 40
Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0
Lake Taylor, Va. 53, Currituck County 35
Lake View, S.C. 24, Fairmont 14
Lee County 20, Fuquay-Varina 6
Louisburg 42, Warren County 14
Maiden 27, Arden Christ School 21, OT
Martinsville, Va. 34, Eden Morehead 18
Mayodan McMichael 15, Winston-Salem Carver 6
McDowell County 36, Avery County 33
Metrolina Christian Academy 13, Covenant Day School 7
Mint Hill Rocky River 34, Monroe Sun Valley 14
Monroe Piedmont 34, Central, S.C. 28
Morganton Freedom 42, Morganton Patton 6
Mount Airy 55, Ashe County 0
Nash Central 48, North Johnston 3
New Bern 29, Maury, Va. 27
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, Seven Springs Spring Creek 22
Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 12
North Brunswick 33, South Columbus 9
North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7
North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0
North Henderson 48, Swannanoa Owen 34
North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24
North Moore 22, West Columbus 18
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 49, Wallace-Rose Hill 35
North Stokes 20, Patrick County, Va. 7
Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24
Northwest Halifax 36, Bear Grass 20
Norview, Va. 28, Edenton Holmes 22, OT
Orange 47, Granville Central 0
Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0
Providence Grove 28, Asheboro 14
Rabun County, Ga. 59, Murphy 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Wake Forest 9
Raleigh Leesville Road 14, Southern Durham 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 17, North Cross, Va. 14
Richmond County 23, Hope Mills South View 15
Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6
Rocky Mount Academy 40, Grace Christian-Raleigh 32
Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0
South Mecklenburg 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 16
South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16
Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7
Southern Alamance 40, Western Alamance 14
Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26
Southwestern Randolph 63, West Davidson 10
St. Pauls 48, Cameron Union Pines 6
Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13
Thomasville 49, East Bend Forbush 0
Thomasville Ledford 38, East Davidson 0
Trinity Christian 40, Sandhill Titans 8
Valdese Draughn 69, Gastonia Highland Tech 26
Wake Forest Heritage 31, Raleigh Sanderson 7
Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Watauga County 28, Lawndale Burns 20
Wendell Corinth Holders 7, Spring Lake Overhills 6, OT
West Bladen 26, East Columbus 20, OT
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35
Wilmington Laney 52, East Bladen 18
Wilson Fike 28, New Hanover County 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.
Lasker Northeast vs. Columbia, ccd.
Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.
Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.
Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.
Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.
North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.
Perquimans vs. Rocky Mount Prep, ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.
Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.
Riverside Martin vs. Chocowinity Southside, ccd.
Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.
Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.
Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.
West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.
Whiteville vs. Goldsboro Rosewood, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
