Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14
Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26
Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24
Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31
Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0
Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14
Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8
Earlham 51, Sidney 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6
Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3
Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Independence 45, West Liberty 0
Iowa City High 32, Ames 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14
Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16
Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7
Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6
Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0
Murray 32, Lamoni 8
Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7
New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0
Newton 42, Marshalltown 7
Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14
Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7
Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21
Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26
Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13
Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13
South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10
Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12
Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT
Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Van Meter 28, Winterset 13
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0
West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0
Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14
Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
