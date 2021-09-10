Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arab 35, Scottsboro 0

Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7

Ariton 42, Geneva County 0

Athens 56, Hazel Green 7

Boaz 49, West Point 7

Brantley 1, McKenzie 0

Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0

Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6

Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0

Dora 28, Hanceville 0

Escambia Academy 43, Wilcox Academy 0

Fairhope 38, Foley 10

Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0

Fayette County 48, Curry 0

G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16

Geraldine 39, Sardis 0

Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20

Highland Home 61, Central Coosa 14

Holtville 21, Beauregard 14

Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0

J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6

Lamar County 34, Winston County 0

Leeds 33, Moody 19

Lexington 67, Tharptown 0

Madison County 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 14

Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12

McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0

Meek 32, South Lamar 26

Monroe Academy 12, Morgan Academy 9

Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0

Opp 49, Houston Academy 21

Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0

Plainview 54, Asbury 6

Ranburne 42, Randolph County 0

Russellville 52, Brewer 0

Saint Luke's Episcopal 28, J.U. Blacksher 0

Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0

Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7

Trinity Presbyterian 63, Beulah 0

Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28

West Morgan 28, Deshler 19

Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

