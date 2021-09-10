Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-20, 25-9

Riverside def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19

Wallace def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-7, 25-12

Bellevue East Invitational=

Pool A=

Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-13

Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 26-24

Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-11

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-27, 26-24

Columbus def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-14

Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-8, 25-8

Pool B=

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-10

Norfolk def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-17

Norfolk def. Omaha Burke, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15

Norfolk def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-7

Omaha Burke def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-21

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-11

Pool C=

Fremont def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-22

Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-16

Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-12

Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 2-0

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 2-0

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

