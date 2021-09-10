Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bandon 29, Central Linn 6
Barlow def. Reynolds, forfeit
Beaverton 41, Aloha 18
Burns 35, Klamath 14
Cascade 79, Elmira 0
Central Catholic 55, David Douglas 2
Clackamas 38, Camas, Wash. 30
Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7
Crow def. Mapleton, forfeit
Dayton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 14
Dufur def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash., forfeit
Estacada 33, Banks 7
Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21
Glencoe 35, Hillsboro 0
Henley 44, Yreka, Calif. 0
Homedale, Idaho 56, Baker 6
Hood River 39, Scappoose 21
Ione/Arlington def. Imbler, forfeit
Jesuit 17, Tigard 7
Jewell 72, Siletz Valley Early College 13
Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0
Knappa 16, Toledo 12
Lake Oswego 48, Sherwood 20
Liberty 52, Lincoln 0
Marshfield 57, Churchill 6
Mazama 42, Crater 14
McNary 17, Newberg 14, OT
Melba, Idaho 56, Nyssa 6
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 26, Prairie City/Burnt River 12
Nestucca 38, Clatskanie 12
North Bend 27, Ashland 6
Perrydale 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 8
Powers 52, Elkton 6
Rainier 36, Scio 8
Roosevelt 59, La Salle 0
Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7
Seaside 48, Newport 0
Sheldon 44, Grant 27
South Albany 48, North Salem 21
South Umpqua 48, Pleasant Hill 0
Sprague 40, Century 14
St. Paul 48, Days Creek 0
Sunnyside, Wash. 35, Hermiston 14
Sunset 45, Southridge 7
Sutherlin 14, Oakland 6
Triangle Lake def. McKenzie, forfeit
Tualatin 35, Silverton 28
Vale 20, La Pine 14
West Albany 17, Canby 14
West Salem, Wis. 42, Grants Pass 20
Westview 49, Mountainside 16
Wilsonville 35, Pendleton 19
Woodburn 54, Valley Catholic 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amity vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Clatskanie vs. Taft, ccd.
Coquille vs. Creswell, ccd.
Corbett vs. Fort Vancouver, Wash., ccd.
DeSales, Wash. vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Junction City vs. Douglas, ccd.
Mohawk vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Ontario vs. Fruitland, Idaho, ccd.
Vernonia vs. Colton, ccd.
Willamette vs. North Eugene, ccd.
Willamina vs. Sheridan, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
