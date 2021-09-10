Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bandon 29, Central Linn 6

Barlow def. Reynolds, forfeit

Beaverton 41, Aloha 18

Burns 35, Klamath 14

Cascade 79, Elmira 0

Central Catholic 55, David Douglas 2

Clackamas 38, Camas, Wash. 30

Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7

Crow def. Mapleton, forfeit

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Dayton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 14

Dufur def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash., forfeit

Estacada 33, Banks 7

Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21

Glencoe 35, Hillsboro 0

Henley 44, Yreka, Calif. 0

Homedale, Idaho 56, Baker 6

Hood River 39, Scappoose 21

Ione/Arlington def. Imbler, forfeit

Jesuit 17, Tigard 7

Jewell 72, Siletz Valley Early College 13

Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0

Knappa 16, Toledo 12

Lake Oswego 48, Sherwood 20

Liberty 52, Lincoln 0

Marshfield 57, Churchill 6

Mazama 42, Crater 14

McNary 17, Newberg 14, OT

Melba, Idaho 56, Nyssa 6

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 26, Prairie City/Burnt River 12

Nestucca 38, Clatskanie 12

North Bend 27, Ashland 6

Perrydale 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 8

Powers 52, Elkton 6

Rainier 36, Scio 8

Roosevelt 59, La Salle 0

Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7

Seaside 48, Newport 0

Sheldon 44, Grant 27

South Albany 48, North Salem 21

South Umpqua 48, Pleasant Hill 0

Sprague 40, Century 14

St. Paul 48, Days Creek 0

Sunnyside, Wash. 35, Hermiston 14

Sunset 45, Southridge 7

Sutherlin 14, Oakland 6

Triangle Lake def. McKenzie, forfeit

Tualatin 35, Silverton 28

Vale 20, La Pine 14

West Albany 17, Canby 14

West Salem, Wis. 42, Grants Pass 20

Westview 49, Mountainside 16

Wilsonville 35, Pendleton 19

Woodburn 54, Valley Catholic 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amity vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Clatskanie vs. Taft, ccd.

Coquille vs. Creswell, ccd.

Corbett vs. Fort Vancouver, Wash., ccd.

DeSales, Wash. vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Junction City vs. Douglas, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Ontario vs. Fruitland, Idaho, ccd.

Vernonia vs. Colton, ccd.

Willamette vs. North Eugene, ccd.

Willamina vs. Sheridan, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service