Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Calvert Hall College 24, McDonogh School 7
DuVal 14, Parkdale 6, OT
Dundalk 37, Parkville 6
Eleanor Roosevelt 46, Bladensburg 8
Frederick Douglass 40, Friendly 0
Georgetown Prep 20, McKinley, D.C. 14
Laurel 24, Bowie 14
Moorefield, W.Va. 46, Oakland Southern 6
Mt. St. Joseph's 56, Gilman 27
New Town 44, Overlea 6
St. Frances Academy 47, Franklin 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
