Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Calvert Hall College 24, McDonogh School 7

DuVal 14, Parkdale 6, OT

Dundalk 37, Parkville 6

Eleanor Roosevelt 46, Bladensburg 8

Frederick Douglass 40, Friendly 0

Georgetown Prep 20, McKinley, D.C. 14

Laurel 24, Bowie 14

Moorefield, W.Va. 46, Oakland Southern 6

Mt. St. Joseph's 56, Gilman 27

New Town 44, Overlea 6

St. Frances Academy 47, Franklin 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

