Saturday’s Scores

Belle Plaine 37, LeSueur-Henderson 16
Blooming Prairie 41, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26
Concordia Academy 41, Minneapolis Edison 8
Mankato East 55, Red Wing 7
Red Rock Central 38, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 28
South St. Paul 39, Tartan 20
Tri-City United 20, Sibley East 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
