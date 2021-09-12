Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belle Plaine 37, LeSueur-Henderson 16

Blooming Prairie 41, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26

Concordia Academy 41, Minneapolis Edison 8

Mankato East 55, Red Wing 7

Red Rock Central 38, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 28

South St. Paul 39, Tartan 20

Tri-City United 20, Sibley East 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Humphrey’s career-high 5 TDs leads Montana over W. Illinois

September 12, 2021 6:46 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service