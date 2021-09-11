Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arickaree/Woodlin 38, Hanover 28
Branson/Kim 72, Deer Trail 14
Castle View 52, Rangeview 21
Dayspring Christian Academy 42, Byers 0
Eagle Valley 46, Niwot 12
Florence 46, Weld Central 0
Haxtun 46, Fleming 0
Highland, Utah 42, Platte Canyon 6
Justice 38, Gilpin County 20
Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 57, Otis 18
Mancos 49, Merino 8
McClave 56, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 26
Rifle High School 48, Abraham Lincoln 0
The Academy 49, Pinnacle 0
Wiggins 53, Olathe 6
Woodland Park 28, Berthoud 6
Wray 55, Estes Park 6
