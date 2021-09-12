Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Olton, Texas 56, Texico 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 6:42 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 6:42 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service