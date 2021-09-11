Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bangor 42, Lewiston 6
Belfast Area 7, Nokomis Regional 6
Foxcroft Academy 41, Oak Hill 20
Freeport 46, John Bapst Memorial 12
Telstar Regional 38, Boothbay Region 0
Thornton Academy 33, Marshwood 17
Waterville Senior 42, Mount View 12
Yarmouth 46, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
