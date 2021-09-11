Sports

Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 42, Lewiston 6

Belfast Area 7, Nokomis Regional 6

Foxcroft Academy 41, Oak Hill 20

Freeport 46, John Bapst Memorial 12

Telstar Regional 38, Boothbay Region 0

Thornton Academy 33, Marshwood 17

Waterville Senior 42, Mount View 12

Yarmouth 46, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

