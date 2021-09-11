Sports

Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 7

Chardon NDCL 26, Gates Mills Gilmour 12

Cin. Shroder 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 27

Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Beachwood 6

Lakewood St. Edward 48, Cin. Elder 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Huron 28

Milton-Union 55, Sidney Lehman 7

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24, Zanesville Rosecrans 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

