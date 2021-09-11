Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 7
Chardon NDCL 26, Gates Mills Gilmour 12
Cin. Shroder 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 27
Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Beachwood 6
Lakewood St. Edward 48, Cin. Elder 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Huron 28
Milton-Union 55, Sidney Lehman 7
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24, Zanesville Rosecrans 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
