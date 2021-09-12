Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14
Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14
Mitchell def. Huron, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 26-24, 27-25, 14-25, 25-16
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17
Arlington Tournament=
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Arlington def. Deubrook, 16-25, 25-15, 25-11
Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-15, 25-17
Faulkton def. Deubrook, 25-23, 17-23, 25-18
Warner def. Arlington, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Warner def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-22
Big East Conference Tournament=
Seventh Place=
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12
Clark/Willow Lake Tournament=
Pool 3=
Redfield def. Lake Preston, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11
Webster def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-20
Lennox Tournament=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-14
Belle Fourche def. Lennox, 25-17, 25-19
Mobridge Tournament=
First Round=
Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-18
Mobridge-Pollock def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-5
Philip Tournament=
Pool A=
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-13
Philip def. Harding County, 25-19, 25-17
Philip def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-18
Philip def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-9
Wolsey Wessington Tournament=
Pool A=
Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Mitchell Christian, 25-19, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-8, 25-7
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-27, 25-7, 25-12
Pool B=
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17
Langford def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-21, 25-14
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Langford, 25-23, 25-23
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments