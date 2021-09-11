Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Guertin 17, Salem 14
Campbell 16, ConVal 0
Epping-Newmarket 50, Franklin 0
Plymouth Regional 35, Kingswood 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Sanborn Regional 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Goffstown vs. Manchester Central, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments