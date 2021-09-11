Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Guertin 17, Salem 14

Campbell 16, ConVal 0

Epping-Newmarket 50, Franklin 0

Plymouth Regional 35, Kingswood 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Sanborn Regional 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Goffstown vs. Manchester Central, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

