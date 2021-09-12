Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Gateway 36, Roosevelt 14
Knox County 50, Northland Christian 6
Lee's Summit Community Christian 33, Hogan Prep 8
Lift for Life Academy 38, Burroughs 20
MICDS 49, Westminster Christian 14
McCluer 54, Clayton 14
Vashon 20, Soldan International 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Comments