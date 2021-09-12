Cabrera scheduled to start for Marlins at Braves

Miami Marlins (60-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-66, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -274, Marlins +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Miami will square off on Sunday.

The Braves are 36-34 on their home turf. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Marlins are 22-48 on the road. Miami is slugging .373 as a unit. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .432.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-4. Anthony Bass earned his third victory and Bryan De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Richard Rodriguez registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 67 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Chisholm Jr. leads the Marlins with 46 RBIs and is batting .252.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee).