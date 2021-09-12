Scherzer expected to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

San Diego Padres (74-67, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (7-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (13-4, 2.28 ERA, .86 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -189, Padres +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Dodgers Sunday.

The Dodgers are 48-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 81 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 30-36 on the road. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .364.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-4. Walker Buehler recorded his 14th victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Chris Paddack registered his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 64 extra base hits and 89 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .197 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Matt Beaty: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).