Nola scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (65-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-70, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 20.25 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 4.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 192 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -273, Rockies +223; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies are 40-30 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .408.

The Rockies have gone 20-51 away from home. Colorado has slugged .415 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .536 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-1. Zack Wheeler earned his 13th victory and Jean Segura went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Kyle Freeland registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Segura leads the Phillies with 132 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 123 hits and has 74 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Sam Hilliard: (elbow), Chris Owings: (thumb).