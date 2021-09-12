Kaprielian expected to start as Athletics host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (52-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (77-65, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (5-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -201, Rangers +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 40-33 on their home turf. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .314.

The Rangers are 21-52 on the road. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .351.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-6. Brett Martin earned his fourth victory and DJ Peters went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Andrew Chafin registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 96 RBIs and is batting .276.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 extra base hits and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .268 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Matt Chapman: (shin), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Kolby Allard: (illness), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).