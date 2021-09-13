Sports

Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 27

Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 0

Palmyra 24, West York 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 13, 2021 8:37 PM
