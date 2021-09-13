Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14
Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 15-9
Boys Town Triangular=
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 12-25, 25-21, 25-19
Gibbon Triangular=
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 2-0
Ravenna def. Ord, 2-1
Logan View Triangular=
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Stanton, 14-25, 27-25, 25-17
Stanton def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
Madison Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-14
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-9, 25-15
MUDECAS=
First Round=
A Division=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-16, 27-25
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-16
B Division=
Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
