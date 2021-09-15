Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Mariners

Boston Red Sox (82-65, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-67, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +112, Red Sox -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Boston will meet on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 42-32 in home games in 2020. Seattle's lineup has 181 home runs this season, Kyle Seager leads the club with 34 homers.

The Red Sox have gone 38-36 away from home. Boston is slugging .447 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .547.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-4. Adam Ottavino earned his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Joe Smith registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits and is batting .208.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and has 105 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (covid-19), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).